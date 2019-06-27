Two golf clubs planning major upgrades

Two golf clubs, one in Hartlepool and one in Oxfordshire, are planning major expansions, including the building of hotels on site.

Wynard Golf Club in Hartlepool has been granted planning permission to build a 150-bed, three-storey resort hotel complete with restaurant, conference facilities, a crèche, a health club, a gymnasium and a spa.

The project includes a golf academy, driving range and landscaping together with alterations to the golf course layout and a new lake.

Meanwhile, The Springs Golf Club in Oxfordshire is planning to build 43 lodges and create a new hotel.

The plans include a new spa and reception building, a replacement greenkeeper maintenance and laundry building and an extension to the existing clubhouse.

Spokeswoman Sarah Parks said: “We are encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive feedback we have so far received from local residents and members to our plans and hope that the planning authority will welcome what we are trying to achieve.

“Darwin [The Springs’ owner] has already demonstrated its commitment to transforming The Springs into one of Oxfordshire’s leading golf courses by making significant improvements to the course and clubhouse.”

The plans also include the demolition of the former hotel, staff accommodation block, storage shed, committee building, greenkeepers’ shed and maintenance building, with an on-site caravan also being removed.

Parks continued: “We hope that the next phase of our plans, to introduce luxury lodge accommodation and a spa, as well as further improve the clubhouse, will continue to bring benefits to the local community through the creation of permanent jobs and increased tourist expenditure in the local area, as well as providing a leisure amenity for local residents.”