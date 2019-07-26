Adare Manor in Ireland will host the 2026 Ryder Cup

Adare Manor, which reopened just over a eyar ago, has been selected as the host of the 2026 Ryder Cup.

The reopening followed the completion of a two-year reconstruction commissioned by its owners, the McManus family, and has led to The Golf Course at Adare Manor being propelled to global recognition.

“I am delighted that the prestigious Ryder Cup will return to Ireland,” said JP McManus, owner of Adare Manor. “It is a wonderful tribute to the many great Irish golf ambassadors and success stories Ireland has had in golf over the years and a nice follow on from Shane’s momentous Open win in Portrush. The nation was behind Shane, it was a great achievement and very well deserved.

“I am confident that the people of Ireland will get behind the Ryder Cup and take the opportunity to showcase Ireland on the world stage and ensure that the 2026 Ryder Cup will be an outstanding success. I hope the many tourist, golfing and business organisations will work together to identify all the opportunities for the benefit of the Ryder Cup tournament, the Irish economy and across the south west community.”

The club’s director of golf, Andy McMahon was featured on the cover of The Golf Business in November 2018 and he was asked then what the club’s chances of hosting the event in 2026 were.

He said then: “The golf course and facilities were reconstructed with hosting the world’s biggest events in mind. Our infrastructure means that are ready to host golf tournaments and this is something we definitely see ourselves doing in the future.”

Adare Manor is already familiar to some of the world’s best players. The 2020 Ryder Cup captain, Padraig Harrington, was consulted on the design of the golf course. To celebrate its re-opening in April 2018, Lowry and Harrington were joined by four-time Major champion, Rory McIlroy, and former Ryder Cup Captain, Paul McGinley, for a charity exhibition match. In addition, The JP McManus Pro-Am has visited Adare Manor on two occasions and will welcome a star-studded cast from both sides of the pond, including Tiger Woods, John Rahm, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson in July 2020; an opportunity for Ryder Cup hopefuls of the future to get to know the golf course.

Colm Hannon, Adare Manor CEO, said: “We could not be more honoured to be successful in bringing the Ryder Cup back to Ireland and to Adare Manor. This is extremely humbling for all of us and my heartfelt thanks and gratitude go out to all of those who have played their part in the Adare Manor story so far.”

“Adare Manor is a world class venue, both in terms of the golf course and the wider resort facilities,” commented Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup director. “We could not be happier to be able to take golf’s greatest team contest back to Ireland and are delighted that Adare Manor will be the venue to showcase the next chapter in Ireland’s Ryder Cup story in seven years’ time.”