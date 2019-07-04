England Golf is providing insurance to golf club members

Every member of a golf club affiliated to England Golf is now covered by a major new personal liability insurance policy.

England Golf – one of the country’s largest sports governing bodies, which looks after the interests of around 1,900 golf clubs and 651,000 members, is collaborating with Bluefin Sport, part of global insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh, to provide £10m personal liability insurance for all its affiliated club members.

The cover came into effect on July 1, 2019 and is being described as an additional benefit for members.

The announcement comes after a number of high profile incidents, including at last year’s Ryder Cup when a spectator was hit in the eye by a ball, and after a famous case that started in 2007 when a golfer at Niddry Castle Golf Club lost an eye also after being struck by a ball.

England Golf chief executive, Nick Pink, who will be describing the policy in full detail in the August issue of The Golf Business, said: “We are absolutely delighted to work with Bluefin Sport to provide this cover as an additional benefit of affiliating to England Golf.

“The safety of our sport is a concern at every level of the game and this is a very exciting step forward which will provide peace of mind to all our clubs that their members are covered.”

David Christmas, head of Leisure and National Governing Bodies, Bluefin Sport, added: “We are extremely pleased to be working alongside England Golf to deliver personal liability insurance as part of its member benefits. Bluefin Sport already provides specialist products and services for a large number of golf clubs across the UK and we share their passion for the game.”

England Golf is launching a promotional campaign to help clubs tell their members about the offer and encourage them to visit www.englandgolf.org/my-account to activate their cover. Clubs will be provided with marketing materials and social media assets.

All clubs have to do is to retain a list of their members which matches their affiliation fee return. This may be required when insurers are assessing claims and need to check that an individual golfer has a right to the cover.

The insurance is underwritten by Allianz and provided through Bluefin Sport.