Fame Tate wins women’s ‘Oustanding Achievement’ for golf club turnaround

PGA professional Fame Tate has won the ‘Oustanding Achievement’ Award at The English Women’s Awards – North for bringing a golf club back from the edge of closure.

Fame rescued Stanedge Golf Club earlier this year when she acquired it.She has totally transformed it from a run-down clubhouse and golf course to a thriving facility which now sees over 50 players of all ages and both genders coming to the club on Wednesday nights for the club’s ‘6@6 golf league’.

“The resurrection of Stanedge Golf Club has not been easy, it really has been a monumental effort by many people who put many unsociable hours into making the club a place people now want to visit and enjoy being at he club,” she said.

“Since we acquired the club in February we have attracted over 80 new members and many visitors in response to our various offers, with different groups getting involved in our coaching and learn to play offers.”

In explaining the outline plans for the club, Fame commented: “We want to make Stanedge Golf Club a place where people feel welcome and relaxed so they may enjoy their time with us. For those who would like membership we have some fantastic introductory offers.

“We are also keen to grow junior golf and introduce young players to the game, at £50 per year this is less than £1 per week, I am not sure where you can get full access to sports facilities at that price with no restrictions anywhere else?

“We will also be running regular coaching sessions for all abilities and in particular for those new to the game through our Get into Golf programme.”

Fame started playing golf at the age of 10 at Tapton Park Golf Club on the pitch and putt course and joined Chesterfield Golf Club not long after. Fame soon developed into a talented young player and was playing off scratch at the age of 14. Fame went on to represent England for nine years and Great Britain and Ireland for five years. She represented Great Britain and Ireland in The Curtis Cup in 2002 and 2004 and in The Vagliano Trophy in 2001 and 2003.

She was also named as the PGA Female Assistant of the Year for 2019.

Inspiring women were awarded at the event celebrating female successes atManchester’s Mercure Piccadilly Hotel.

The awards honoured the talent and hard work of female professionals and entrepreneurs across the region. It celebrated the achievements of women entrepreneurs, business women, professionals, civil servants, charity workers and others that make the north a great and more equal place to live and work.

CEO Irfan Younis said: “Congratulations to all winners and finalists at the second English Women’s Awards North 2019. We were delighted to host exceptional finalists who make such brilliant role models and are leading a new generation of women and girls to greater success and open doors. We look forward to growing this campaign and are excited to see it evolve over coming years.”