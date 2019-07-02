Golf resort offers free coaching to women and girls

Five of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ golf venues will be offering free coaching to women and girls in the first half of July.

Complimentary lessons for budding female golfers will be available at Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa in Cheshire, Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel Golf & Spa in Shropshire, Macdonald Cardrona Hotel Golf & Spa in Peebles, Macdonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club in Northumberland and Macdonald Spey Valley Resort in Aviemore between July 8 and 14.

Golf operations manager and former European Tour professional Emma Goddard launched the campaign at the Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa where she was joined by the first group of participants.

She said: “Golf is an incredibly rewarding sport which helps keep you active and teaches valuable lessons that can be applied on and off the course.

“Traditionally, there have been a lot of barriers for women interested in taking up golf. Today women represent just 15 per cent of golfers in the UK which, when compared to sports like cycling or tennis, is incredibly low. Indeed, when you look at other European countries, which record figures as a high as 38 per cent, it’s clear we are falling behind.

“But with a number of recent high-profile success, including Georgia Hull’s famous victory in the 2018 Women’s British Open, appetite is growing. By giving young girls and women a taster we hope to inspire the next generation of female golfers.

“I fell in love with golf the first time I stepped out on the course, and now I want to help other young girls experience the magic of the game.”

This announcement is to celebrate its partnership with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Ladies Open, a spokesman has said.The tournament will take place between August 8 and 11 at The Renaissance Club, near the group’s Macdonald Marine Hotel.

Keith Pickard, group director of golf and leisure at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to be a part of the upcoming Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Ladies Open. It is shaping up to be an exciting tournament which will help encourage participation and involvement in golf throughout the UK.”

“Women of all ages and abilities will have access to the very best coaching from the group’s qualified PGA professionals as part of the ‘Get into Golf’ campaign,” said Andrew Ross.

