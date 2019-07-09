How much will the Open be worth to County Antrim?

Next week’s Open Championship promises to be more than a feast of great golf – as Angus Council can testify from last year, the economic benefits to the local area are huge.

The economy of Northern Ireland is set to benefit hugely from next month’s 148th Open at Royal Portrush, if the 147th at Carnoustie is anything to go by. That one generated a £120 million benefit to Scotland.

The 2018 Open attracted 172,000 fans and delivered an economic impact of £69 million according to the study by Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Centre. Scotland also benefited from £51 million in destination marketing activity thanks to The Open being broadcast on television to more than 600 million households in 193 countries worldwide.

The study, commissioned by The R&A, VisitScotland and Angus Council, concluded that the Angus area alone received a £21 million injection of new money.

Almost half of the spectators who attended travelled from outwith Scotland, while the overwhelming majority of Scottish fans came from outside Angus. The research found 62 per cent of non-Angus residents indicated they would return to the region for a break within 12 months.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said, “The Open has a proven track record of generating substantial economic benefit for the host country in which it is staged thanks to the tens of thousands of spectators who attend each year.”

David Fairweather, leader of Angus Council, added: “The event attracted global interest as well as immediate and long-lasting economic benefits to local and regional communities.”