Scottish Golf awarded £15k to grow the game to women and girls

The governing body for amateur golf in Scotland has received £15,360 from the Scottish government to invest in women’s and girls’ golf.

Scottish Golf has said it will use the funding to deliver four new hubs across the country, aimed at introducing over 400 women and girls to the game.

The money comes from the government’s new £300,000 Women and Girls Fund, and the organisation is one of 15 to benefit.

Aimed at getting more women and girls in Scotland taking part in sport, the fund will target women and girls who have previously had little or no access to physical activity for a wide variety of reasons.

Scottish Golf has said it will use the money to set up new Women and Girls Golf Hubs to complement the national governing body’s existing Get into Golf offering, with four regional hubs offering entry level coaching in a fun and inclusive environment across the country.

Carol Harvey, women and young people development manager at Scottish Golf, welcomed the announcement, saying: “Scottish Golf is delighted to have received new investment to support the organisation in its aims of encouraging more women and girls to get involved with the game.

“In an exciting year for women’s golf in Scotland, with the 2019 Solheim Cup being staged at Gleneagles in September, the support from the Scottish Government’s Women and Girls Fund will allow us to deliver four new Women and Girls’ Golf Hubs across the country, aimed at introducing over 400 new women and girls into the game.

“The hubs will run for 39 weeks during term-time with PGA professionals delivering entry-level coaching in a friendly environment for beginners.”

Sports minister, Joe FitzPatrick MSP, congratulated the projects that have been successful in their applications.

He said: “There are so many benefits to making sport and physical activity a part of daily life. From improving physical and mental health, to developing skills and strengthening communities, the impact can be life-changing and that’s why we want as many people as possible to enjoy those benefits.

“It is encouraging to see that participation in sport and physical activity by women and girls in Scotland is increasing, but some still face barriers to taking part.

“The projects who will be supported through the fund have shown great insight and innovation in understanding those barriers and taking steps to address them. I look forward to seeing the impact that they have.”