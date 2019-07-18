Scottish Water gives a tower to a golf club to help with its finances

Scottish Water, the body that provides water services across Scotland, has transferred the ownership of a disused tower it had been renting to Keith Golf Club, in order to help it with its finances.

The golf club was spending £1,800 a month on the tower, even though it is now a derelict eyesore that has proved a drain on the resources of members.

The construction has stood next to the final holes at Keith Golf Club since the course was built more than 50 years ago.

It was once used to increase the pressure to homes in nearby Fife but the imposing structure has fallen into disrepair since it became redundant more than a decade ago. However, the club has had to continue paying rent for it and used it to house greenkeeping equipment and other materials.

Now Scottish Water has transferred ownership of the tower to the golf club under community empowerment legislation – the first time the agency has handed over a building in such a way.

The Community Empowerment Act was introduced by the Scottish government in 2015 to give local communities the opportunity to acquire, lease or manage properties for which there are clear benefits in passing over to their control.

Natalie Alexander, estates surveyor for the agency, explained the organisation hoped the transfer would help deliver benefits to the community.

She added: “We are delighted to support this and other opportunities where community-based groups have the passion and capabilities to take over assets that are no longer needed and to put them to good use for local people.

“We expect to be involved in further successful asset transfer requests in the near future.”

MSP Richard Lochhead, who supported the transfer, said: “The team at Keith Golf Club has put in a phenomenal amount of work to get to this stage and it’s great that the old water tower is now under their ownership.

“I know this will make a big difference to long term sustainability of the club.

“The club plays a key role in the community and I’m pleased that we’ve managed to secure the community asset transfer that everyone has been hoping for.”

Keith Golf Club currently has about 140 members and is also a meeting point for social events for the local community.

Club captain Ian Wilson said: “We’re extremely pleased to now be official owners of the tower.

“It is an asset the club and surrounding community can benefit from. We’re truly delighted to have got to this point.”