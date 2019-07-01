Two golf venues set to close

A 24-hole golf club attached to a hotel in Lincolnshire and a local authority’s pitch and putt facilities in Exeter are both set to close down.

The Boston West Golf Club, which was established in 1995, is part of the Boston West hotel in Lincolnshire and has both an 18-hole course and a six-hole par three facility, is set to close at the end of July.

In a statement, the hotel says the club, where full membership currently costs £629, will only continue with its driving range from August onwards.

It will close due to financial struggles.

In a statement, Boston West said: “It’s time to announce some big changes happening at Boston West. Our 18-hole golf course will be closing permanently from July 31, 2019.

“It has been a difficult decision, and one that we have agonised over. However, after three years under our ownership, it has been a constant battle to return the golf to a position of profit. Despite huge investment and extensive marketing campaigns, the golf sector has continued to beat us.

“Over the same period of ownership, we have been far more successful in turning Boston West into a venue synonymous for outstanding weddings, private functions and corporate events. Along with our hotel, driving range, and Westwoods Bar & Grill, these elements of the business can continue to flourish without the financial burden of supporting an 18-hole golf course.

“The business remains in an extremely strong financial position as the company carries zero debt and owns all of its assets, not least of all, our beautiful 150 acre estate. Although plans are not finalised, we intend to open up our beautiful grounds to benefit a far wider audience; there are many options open to us, all of which will be explored in due course. This is the best possible way that we can protect the stunning landscape and allow as many people as possible to enjoy it.

“There is no doubt that we’re sad about the golf having to go, but we’re also very excited for the future and we can’t wait to see you there.”

Meanwhile, the pitch and putt facilities at Northbrook Approach Golf Course in Exeter are also set to close, reports Devon Live.

This comes just two weeks after Exeter City Council issued a press release stating it had no plans to sell or build on the open green space.

But a new council report states: “We will no longer provide pitch and putt facilities at the Northbrook Approach Golf Course.”