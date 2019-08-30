Club profile: Grim’s Dyke Golf Club

The 110-year-old London golf club is famous for its welcoming atmosphere – and to maintain this, the club has invested in its clubhouse.

Grim’s Dyke Golf Club, named after Anglo Saxon earthworks that weave through the course, was formed in 1909 with an original nine-hole layout on gently rolling land.

The opening ceremony the following year was performed by Sir William Gilbert, of Gilbert and Sullivan fame, who became the club’s first president.

In 1921, plans were drawn up for extending the course to 18 holes, designed by James Braid, one of the era’s greatest and most prolific designers.

Today the club prides itself on being one of the friendliest in the Middlesex and the north London area.

“Everybody gets a game at Grim’s Dyke Golf Club!” is the motto and its reputation, enhanced by its policy of maintaining a no formal tee-booking system, nor cliques or privileged groups.

The relaxed atmosphere creates a convivial and sociable club environment and there is a warm welcome to new members, guests, visitors and societies.

There is also a strong ‘19th hole’ tradition so the atmosphere in the clubhouse is second to none.

The present clubhouse was built in 1936, and opened by the Marchioness of Carisbrooke. It retains the attractive features of its era although extensions and renovations in 2012 and 2014 have enhanced and improved the interior.

The bar area is attractively set out and is a hub of activity, especially at weekends. The lounge / dining room, featuring magnificent views over the course and the practice green, also has a bar area and relaxing seating. The dining room, which is large enough to accommodate 100 people, is available for hire and is ideal for large events such as weddings and other celebrations.

A smaller space, The Gilbert Room, is used for meetings, and lunch or dinner events.

The clubhouse also features some fine club memorabilia. In 1958, two former captains, Dr Mungo Park and his brother, Dr Jack Park, presented clubs used by their grandfather, Willie Park, four times Open Champion between 1860 and 1875.

Today replicas of these clubs are displayed in the entrance hall of the clubhouse, alongside the medal won by Willie’s brother, Mungo Park, winner of the Open Championship in 1874.

In 2012, the men’s changing rooms were rebuilt, giving the club one of the most modern facilities of its type in the area. Furnished with wooden lockers, installed by Ridgeway Furniture, they are complemented by a spacious, well-equipped shower room complete with modern fittings. The superb facilities were opened by the Mayor of Harrow.

The ladies’ changing rooms are also attractive and comfortable, with excellent facilities.

Recently, Ridgeway Furniture were re-engaged to add an additional 20 lockers.

Grim’s Dyke’s director of golf, Lee Curling, said the decision to reappoint Ridgeway was due to the quality and service provided for the original work.

Lee said: “Ridgeway are a very good company to work with. They were the obvious choice for us to select them to return to put in the additional lockers. I can definitely recommend them to any club looking to upgrade their changing rooms.”

