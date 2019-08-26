CSI autumn roadshow to tee off in September

Each year, Europe’s leading golf club IT specialist, Club Systems International (CSI), tours the UK and Ireland in autumn, showcasing its new products, services and updates to both existing and potential clients, in an informal, yet informative, format, which also allows club representatives to network among themselves.

This year CSI staff will be joined by integration partners – such as Fairway Credit, which provides monthly payment options for membership subscriptions – and industry specialists, who can offer added value to CSI clients.

For the second successive year, Fiserv – formerly First Data – CSI’s preferred payment gateway, will be on hand to demonstrate its merchant and card services, along with a new integration to CSI’s Merlin Touch till system. And, as golf clubs continue to look to realise the marketing potential of digital media, Albatross Digital will be present to offer its services to clubs looking to maximise revenue through various online channels. The company will also be offering a special exclusive deal to CSI customers.

CSI will be showcasing its new website facility – all managed within ClubV1; full booking modules – competition, open, casual and visitor; exclusive integration with Merlin Touch Epos and Fiserv Data Clover PDQ machines; and further ClubV1 developments including event management.

Darren Wood, CSI’s relationship manager, said: “With some new staff on our account management team and some exciting new products and integrations to introduce, this year’s roadshows are set to be our most exciting and interactive yet. Meeting customers and building upon existing relationships, as well as hopefully meeting some new faces, is what drives the team at CSI.

“Any club looking to switch providers would be very welcome at any of the shows, which would be a great introduction to everything CSI has to offer in terms of both technology and customer service.”

The roadshow takes in 17 golf clubs in 37 days between September 17, when it begins at Deeside GC, in Aberdeen, and October 24, when the odyssey wraps up at East Devon GC, 900 miles away.

Any club can participate in the roadshow, with two representatives from any club welcome to attend completely free of charge. Registration is open now and each venue provides a complimentary buffet lunch for delegates.

CSI, which owns and administrates Europe’s largest online golfing community, HowDidiDo, has been designing, building and supporting IT systems for golf clubs since 1982. Now, with nearly 2,000 golf clubs in the UK and Ireland – along with customers as far afield as Dubai, Ghana and Sri Lanka – CSI has grown to lead the UK and Ireland golf club market.

Roadshow schedule

September

17 Deeside GC, Aberdeen

18 Turnhouse GC, Edinburgh

19 Haggs Castle GC, Glasgow

24 Welwyn Garden City GC, Herts

25 Nevill GC, Tunbridge Wells, Kent

26 Temple GC, Maidenhead, Berks

October

1 Hexham GC, Northumberland

2 Moor Allerton GC, Leeds, Yorkshire

3 Rochdale GC, Greater Manchester

4 Caldy GC, Birkenhead, Wirral

8 Girton GC, Cambridge

9 Stourbridge GC, West Midlands

10 Erewash Valley GC, Ilkeston, Derbys

15 Holywood GC, Holywood, Co Down

16 Donabate GC, Ballalease, Co Dublin

23 Llanwern GC, Newport, Gwent

24 East Devon GC, Budleigh Salterton, Devon

To register your place at one of the 17 roadshow venues, please visit www.clubsystems.com/2019-roadshows.