Francisco de Lancastre David promoted to Troon Golf ‘cluster general manager’

Troon has announced the promotion of Francisco de Lancastre David to the role of ‘cluster general manager’ across all three of its championship golf courses in Abu Dhabi.

The three venues are Yas Links, Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club – widely considered to be three of the best golf venues in the world outside of the UK and USA.

Francisco de Lancastre David’s role across these three properties is one of the biggest in golf club management worldwide due to the size and nature of the courses and in his position, he will manage the day to day operations of the cluster of golf clubs.

Mark Chapleski, president of Troon International, commenting on the appointment, said: “The addition of Yas Links to our portfolio is a testament to the quality of work that Troon has done in Abu Dhabi in recent years. With three of the top clubs in the region now under one ownership group, our primary goal is to make sure they are running as efficiently as possible and at the same time work with Aldar’s hotels to create amazing golf packages that drive Abu Dhabi as a must play destination for golfers from around the world.

“In order to maximise productivity across the three clubs, we have promoted Francisco de Lancastre David to the role of cluster general manager due to his proven success at both Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and prior industry experience at clubs such as The Els Club Dubai and Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Spain.”

Francisco de Lancastre David added: “I am extremely excited with the opportunity that our ownership group and Troon have extended to me. I understand the responsibility that this role carries, and I am looking forward to delivering the vision that we have set for all three clubs.”

“Our main short-term goal is to consolidate operations at all three clubs and ensure that members and guests start benefiting straight away from the synergies created by this. Longer-term we want to increase the visibility that golf in Abu Dhabi has on the international stage and drive up visitor numbers, by providing extraordinary guest and member experiences and by having a passionate dedication to quality, financial performance and development of our associates.”

