Here’s some gift ideas for golfers

The PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando is an excellent opportunity to look at new and innovative products that could form gifts for golfers.

Golf shoes

Golf shoes are a fundamental part of the game but have you ever considered wearing a shoe that gives you stats back to an app on your phone?

With sensors embedded into the soles to track feet pressure and distribution of your weight transfer and balance, there is no getting away from the stats which are fed back to an app by Salted.

Instructions provided to analyse the stats (which are visual) to determine not only your weight balance and transfer but also left to right and front to back balance readings are given too.

Gifts for him – from jackets to gold-dipped ball and tee sets

Galvin Green is a name respected as an innovative and stylish design to be worn for golfers.

Galvin Green, already known for waterproof golf wear, taped seams, stretch and comfort not to mention its other clothing ranges in which design has not been compromised, has now come up with ShakeDry, which pretty much is what it says.

A great addition to any golfer’s wardrobe; for those that carry their golf clubs, for those that travel for their golf but really for any golfer who needs a decent jacket that simply does it all.

Alternatively, why not try gold-dipped ball and tee sets?

Umbrellas

The Weatherman umbrella has an integrated app to give you the weather forecast and syncs with your existing bluetooth technology – there is even a little pocket to put your phone in whilst playing golf.

Pitchforks

Try the clean simple lines of the gift tins available from Pitchfix.

Completely customisable items sold as individuals or in presentation boxes for that truly unique gift include an easy to use trident or two pronged pitchfork with magnetic ball marker and an integrated pencil sharpener set in an ergonomic rubber ‘casing’ and a further two ball markers in one tin; together with the tin lid being branded for more effect and positive marketing make that gift extra special.

Pitchforks flip out and pack away to save any injury as you bend down to retrieve your ball from the hole! Other presentation tin options are available, or can be purchased individually. Products available include pitchforks, ball markers and hat clips.

These golf gift ideas are taken from Sarah Forrest’s recent visits to the PGA Merchandise Show.

Email Sarah via sarah@golfgurugroup.com.

View her Instagram account at sarah.forrest360golf