Major golf event will offer free sanitary products to all spectators

Next month’s Solheim Cup, the women’s version of the Ryder Cup in which Europe take on the USA, will be the first major golf competition to tackle period poverty.

Female fans at the event at Gleneagles will find that sanitary products are accessible and completely free of charge.

The event will see the top female golfers from Europe and the USA face each other in team competition on Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary Course from September 9-15. Around 100,000 spectators are expected to be at the venue during that week.

The news comes as the On the Ball campaign has led the fight for free period products at football grounds. Having started their campaign at Scottish champions, Celtic, 91 clubs – including ones in England, Wales, Ireland, Germany, Brazil and the United States, are now On the Ball.

The group, which comprises of three female fans, Orlaith Duffy, Mikaela McKinley and Erin Slaven, have warmly welcomed the move by Solheim Cup organisers.

“We are delighted to see that the Solheim Cup team has made the decision to provide free period products for fans,” said a spokesperson for the campaign. “It is the biggest competition in the world in women’s golf and it’s fitting that they are leading the way in the sport.

“We’re delighted that this is happening this year – here, in our home country, at Gleneagles. We faced opposition when we started our campaign but people now understand the impact lack of accessibility to period products can have on womens’ lives and in particular experiences at sporting events. Period products are just as important as toilet roll and soap so it’s fantastic to see clubs and now such prestigious competitions make them readily available for fans.

“Sport has always been a way of breaking down barriers and by providing a truly inclusive environment for women, it is again leading the way on this issue. We hope this move will inspire other sports and competitions to consider making the same simple, forward-thinking change!”

Scotland’s communities secretary Aileen Campbell added: “The Solheim Cup is one of the most prestigious events in women’s sport and it’s fantastic it is leading the way in providing free period products during the event.

“It is important that high-profile sporting events support equality and remove the stigma surrounding periods.

“The Solheim Cup team joins a number of organisations across the third, private and public sectors who are taking action to make period products available for free to those who need them.”