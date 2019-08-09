Scottish Golf teams up with club to market reduced green fees

Scottish Golf has teamed up with both VisitScotland and The Renaissance Club to offer all members of Scottish Golf affiliated clubs preferential green fee rates this winter at the facility.

Golf club members will have the chance to tee it up at this year’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open venue, following in the footsteps of the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and this year’s winner, Bernd Weisberger.

The Renaissance Club is also host of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Tee-off times will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays from November through to the end of March at £280 per fourball.

Speaking about this opportunity for members of affiliated clubs, Scottish Golf’s chief executive, Andrew McKinlay, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our members the unique opportunity to play one of the country’s top courses, The Renaissance Club, this winter.

“With huge thanks to VisitScotland and The Renaissance Club, our members will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of some of the worlds’ top pros, in a year that the course played host to both the Men’s and Ladies’ Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Opens.

“At £280 per fourball, Scottish Golf members will be able to test themselves at a stunning European Tour venue, for a fraction of the normal cost.”

Scottish Golf members have previously had the opportunity to take advantage of preferential winter green fee rates on courses such as Muirfield, Prestwick and Royal Troon.

Paul Bush, director of events with VisitScotland, added: “I’m delighted that Scottish Golf members will be able to benefit from great offer to play this world-class championship course in one of Scotland’s most renowned golfing regions.

“The Renaissance Club have made a number of commitments to not only supporting golf tourism in Scotland but also supporting grass roots golf and club golfers across the country.”

All visitors to The Renaissance Club are required to take a forecaddie at a cost of £60 plus gratuity per group.