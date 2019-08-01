Suffolk golf club appoints social media stars to help with marketing

Thorpeness Golf Club and Hotel has appointed two golf fans with large social media followings to market the facility.

The new commercial partnership will see Peter Finch and Jasmine (The Jazzy Golfer) create exclusive video and social media content for the club and share it worldwide with more than 400,000 subscribers on digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Brad McLean, general manager at Thorpeness Golf Club and Hotel, said: “We are excited to be working with Pete and Jasmine to shine a light on Thorpeness Golf Club and Hotel as one of Britain’s best places to take a golf break.

“More people use mobiles, tablets and apps now, so it makes sense to team up with two of the most watched digital influencers in golf. Pete and Jazzy have big plans and lots of fun in store, so check out their channels and subscribe to follow all their adventures on the Suffolk coast.”

PGA professional Peter Finch will be filming a brand-new series of instructional videos at Thorpeness and they will be broadcast to his 200,000+ YouTube subscribers and his social media followers.

Peter said: “Suffolk boasts incredible heathland golf courses. It’s going to be great fun hanging out with Jazzy and filming our golfing adventures by the sea.”

In September, Pete will be joined by Jasmine for a unique head to head weekend at Thorpeness Golf Club and Thorpeness Country Club.

The pair will face-off in an 18-hole challenge match around Thorpeness’ 6,311 yard heathland course, then tackle a series of quirky mini-challenges including adventure-golf and rowing on the Thorpeness Meare boating lake.

Jasmine said: “Thorpeness is famous for being a wonderfully unusual English seaside village with a floating house in the clouds, windmills and has a stunning lake that inspired the children’s story Peter Pan. Pete and I are very excited to showcase these beautiful and unique aspects in our content and help Thorpeness attract more golfers to play along the Suffolk Heritage Coast.”

Jasmine only took up golf in 2017 but has fallen in love with the sport and quickly become one of the UK’s biggest advocates for growing the women’s game.

As well as having over 40,000 followers across her social media channels, Jasmine has worked with both the European Tour and Ladies European Tour presenting their social media content and is one of the official presenters at the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in September. She has also written for The Golf Business.