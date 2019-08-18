TYM Tractors launches two flexible finance offers

TYM Tractors, via Reesink Turfcare, has launched two finance options to help UK golf clubs get the tractor they need.

For those who opt for option one, there’s nothing to pay until May 2020, while the second option spreads the cost over three years with three months payment upfront then 33 equal monthly payments thereafter.

Steven Haynes, TYM sales manager for TYM at Reesink, says: “Reesink’s motto is to offer customers more, and as such we’ve worked hard to bring to market two very competitive finance options on TYM’s sub, mid-duty and heavy-duty compact tractor ranges. Zero percent finance is available on up to an incredible 75 per cent of the retail value of the tractor, whichever option you choose.”

With two options available depending on whether you’d rather buy now and pay later, or spread the cost over three years, Steven says: “These finance options are designed to help customers buy the tractors they need without compromising cash flow, allowing them to replenish or add to their fleet of turfcare equipment in a way that suits their financial situation.”

Thanks to the TYM’s innovative features such as easy-to-read LED displays, hydrostatic power-steering and optional weather cab, it’s easy to see why TYM is fast becoming the first choice for greenkeepers and groundsmen. And Reesink is gearing up for the brand’s increasing popularity by bringing more choice to customers, more product launches, more attachments and more finance options.

Steven concludes by saying: “We appreciate that when it comes to finance there’s not a one-size fits all solution and that’s why we have come up with two flexible options for our TYM customers. Whichever tractor is required we have a package we think will suit most discerning greenkeepers and groundsmen.”

Both options are available until November 29, 2019 and are available on all tractors in the TYM range except the T194 and TS25 models. Finance is subject to acceptance and only available in the UK.

For more details on these and other finance options, customers should contact Reesink Turfcare on 01480 226800 or email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk.