UK golf group grows membership by 25% in four years

A company that owns and runs 10 golf venues has said it has seen an average increase in golf club membership by a huge 25 per cent in the last four years.

Burhill Golf and Leisure (BGL) says the increase has happened since 2015, as it continues to buck the trend in an increasingly competitive market.

With many golf clubs struggling and some notable closures over the last few years, BGL has been able to reinvest in its portfolio with enhanced facilities and improved sustainability measures on and off the golf course, said a spokesman.

Recently, the group has undertaken several key projects including a £5 million investment into brand-new health and leisure facilities at Birchwood Park Golf & Country Club and the development of a state-of-the-art driving range at Wycombe Heights Golf Centre.

Along with investment into new and improved facilities at the venues, the group has made a concerted effort to prioritise customer service and deliver an outstanding experience to members and guests, without exception.

Customer experience measurement metric Net Promoter Score (NPS), which is based on over 6,000 responses, has risen on average across all venues from +37 to +57 since 2015, with seven venues awarded a silver medal or higher in the Customer Engagement Academy’s inaugural Customer Experience Awards for 2018.

“I am delighted with the continued success that we have achieved at each of our venues over the last few years,” commented BGL operations director, Guy Riggott.

“In addition to substantial investment across the group and a focused sales team driving growth at regional level, we are particularly proud of our NPS performance which has given us a close ear to the membership and ensures we offer consistent, high-quality customer experiences across the board.”

The chief executive of BGL, Colin Mayes, was featured on the front cover of The Golf Business in December 2017.