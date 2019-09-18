18-hole course to be turned into nine holes to safeguard its future

An 18-hole golf course in Birmingham is set to be transformed into a nine-hole facility that will also include a footgolf course and a driving range, to safeguard its future.

Mytime Active, on behalf of Birmingham City Council, manages Hilltop and Manwood Municipal Golf Course. It has submitted a planning application to the council that, if approved, will see far-reaching changes based on diversification, including a nine-hole course, an 18-hole footgolf course, a new clubhouse, a 22-bay driving range, a new putting course and water features.

A document submitted to the council on behalf of the applicant states that the current provision of an 18-hole golf course is ‘failing’ due to too much competition from other golf facilities, other leisure facilities and that it isn’t sufficiently family friendly, and without the changes its long-term future is ‘bleak’.

The club currently has just 30 active members and to break even would have to see the number of rounds played on the existing course more than double per year.

It states: “Mytime Active has identified an opportunity to develop a golf academy at Hilltop Golf Club that would be of great benefit to the local area.

“The existing 18-hole golf course is failing due to its design, location, competition from other golf courses as well as competition from other leisure activities.

“A more family friendly learning / teaching academy development is proposed to be far more competitive and enjoyable to the public.

“The proposed development is to provide a completely new golf offer to enhance and revive Hilltop Golf Course.

“Presently Hilltop Golf Course is undersubscribed and has only 30 active members. In the last 12 months there were approximately 17,000 rounds played at the course.

“To break even and stay viable the club needs 35,000 rounds.

“The viability of the course and its long-term future is bleak and a radical approach is required in order to attract more players and members.

“The existing 18-hole course is cramped and has conflicting fairways, which raises safety issues.”