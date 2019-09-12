Golf club invents game in honour of Nick Pink

The outgoing chief executive of England Golf, Nick Pink, has had a new game named after him by a golf club in Wolverhampton.

Pink visited the award winning 3 Hammers Golf Complex and met with England Golf’s 2019 lifetime service award winner, and 3 Hammers owner, Ian Bonser, to experience first-hand the facilities and programmes that have made 3 Hammers a success.

3 Hammers, which has a reputation for being fun and innovative, pulled out all the stops to impress, laying on a series of golf games with the ladies’ and junior academies including brand new addition PINK PONG, named in his honour.

After taking on the academy members in his eponymous game, Pink commented: “I had a great trip to 3 Hammers to meet Ian and the team. Venues like 3 Hammers really are making golf more accessible, inclusive and fun; and as I come to the end of my time with England Golf I’m delighted to see such a progressive venue thriving.

“It’s clear that Ian embodies the values of the complex and I was delighted to see first-hand what a worthy winner of this year’s England Golf lifetime service award he is. To have their new game – ‘Pink Pong’ – named in my honour really was the icing on the cake!”

Following a round of PINK PONG, Pink was invited to answer questions from local golfers on issues such as slow play and the mental and physical health side of the sport. Both junior and lady golfers quizzed the honoured guest on how he sees golf developing in the future, how to make it more affordable and what’s in store to encourage ladies into the game.

Bonser said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Nick to 3 Hammers. It’s refreshing to see how golf is moving forward into the 21st century and with our recent affiliation to England Golf, it echoes what we try to do here – to welcome anyone – young or old to the sport – in a fun, affordable and friendly way.”