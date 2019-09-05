Golf club membership in Wales is up

Golf club membership in Wales grew by nearly 1,000 people last year, according to new data from Wales Golf.

“It was up by almost 1,000 last year, news we have been waiting to hear for a while,” wrote Richard Dixon, chief executive of Wales Golf in an exclusive column for The Golf Business.

“Wales Golf has welcomed the facts and figures which highlight the initial successes of the new vision and strategy Everyone’s Game, Anywhere, launched last year and which is having an impact across the board,” he added.

“This shows golf clubs can thrive and grow by adapting to changing circumstances.

“Golf club membership is up around 900 across Wales, with one club still to resolve exact figures, according to our 2019 club results.”

The biggest area of increase is male adults, which was already the largest group of golf club members, but there have also been increases of female adults and female juniors joining clubs.

“There has also been a rise of more than 50 per cent in children getting the chance to play golf, according to the latest School Sport Survey,” Dixon stated.

“The number of girls trying golf in school has more than doubled, while more than half the people involved in Wales Golf schemes are women and girls.

“While the news is positive, with participation in schemes up in all areas, the figures also show great potential with four per cent of the general adult population in Wales playing golf regularly – along with latent demand from a further four per cent.

“Golfers are more likely to hit chief medical office activity guidelines of two and a half hours a week by a rate of around three to two, compared to the rest of the population.

“Around a third of golfers have a long-term illness or disability compared to a Wales average of a fifth, showing it is a sport which is widely accessible.

“Mental well-being scores and social trust were also slightly higher among golfers.”