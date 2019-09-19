Hampshire driving range to be converted into ‘family, sports and entertainment space’

A financial services company has acquired Paultons Golf Club near Southampton from Crown Golf and has said it will invest significantly in the facility.

Stellar Asset Management has said the acquisition is on behalf of its ‘growth portfolio service investors’.

Working in partnership with Ben Blackburn Golf, the site will undergo major refurbishment with the aim of modernising the clubhouse, event space and driving range.

“Taking inspiration from current trends in the US, the driving range will be transformed into a family, sports and entertainment space providing full-service food and beverages, sports bars and a multi-media private event space,” said a spokesman.

“Stellar’s acquisition of Paultons Golf marks a bold venture into the vibrant leisure market. With an already strong holding of hotel and golfing resorts, Stellar once again seeks to unlock the business potential in another outstanding facility.”

Jonathan Gain, chief executive of Stellar Asset Management, commented: “The US market has seen an explosion in upmarket golf driving ranges. Given that the UK tends to follow US trends, this is an exciting space for us, and the popularity of both courses to members and public offers great potential for our investors.”

The 150-acre site, located on the edge of the New Forest in verdant Hampshire, boasts a 24-bay driving range, 18-hole course and a nine-hole par three course. In addition to its golfing facilities, Paultons offers an idyllic location for weddings, events and private functions.

The news comes just days after Topgolf, the entertainment company which has been highly successful in England where there are three venues, announced it is to open its first in Scotland. While this summer, Wallsend Golf Club in Northumberland stated it is hoping to embark on a major £12.5m project that will see its driving range also transformed into a centre aimed at attracting new people to golf. The club is poised to become the UK’s first ‘BigShots Golf’ centre.

Crown Golf remains the UK’s biggest owner and operator of golf clubs with 17 in its portfolio, just one ahead of Mytime Active.