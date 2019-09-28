Luggage style green fee tickets can help manage the flow of visitors to your course

Eagle’s ‘Luggage Style’ green fee tickets are the perfect solution to manage and account for the constant flow of green fee paying golfers playing your course.

Unlike the traditional green fee ticket, usually printed on an uninspiring piece of card, the Luggage Style has a self-looping system that, just like its namesake, can be easily attached so avoiding the use of elastic bands and any fumbling or struggle of attaching it is instantly removed. It is visible and is clearly distinguishable on any golf bag.

Available in both a ‘tear proof paper’ option and a standard ‘economy’ version, the Luggage Style green fee ticket is an optimum solution for an all-in-one ticketing system.

The ticket can be clearly branded, printed in full colour (tear proof, rain resistant paper) which makes identification of a visitor’s proof of payment on the correct day that much easier for the golf club.

Depending on the design option that you take, these green fee tickets can actually be a great advertisement for your course as there a lot of golfers who will leave them on their bags to highlight where they have played.

On a day to day basis, the ticket also has a practical role to play as every ticket can be sequentially numbered as a further means of double-checking the visitor’s right to be on your course.