Royal Dornoch licenses its tartan for a whisky

Royal Dornoch Golf Club has, for the first time in its history, licensed the use of its crest and tartan on a Highland single malt.

The exclusive dram has been created for the Carnegie Whisky Cellars, in partnership with the golf club, and can be purchased only from the specialist shop in the centre of Dornoch.

Carnegie Whisky Cellars’ own whisky club members tasted the new malt and voted it ‘top dram’ in a blind tasting against five other well-known single malt whiskies.

‘Full bodied and sherry cask matured, it is described as marvellously mellow, with warming hints of spice and a long lingering finish,’ said a spokesman.

Bottles come in 70cl or 20cl sizes and are adorned with Royal Dornoch’s iconic wildcat emblem and its officially registered tartan.

Neil Hampton, the club’s general manager, said: “Whisky and golf are two of Scotland’s greatest assets and go together naturally.

“We are delighted to partner with Carnegie Whisky Cellars in the first licensing deal of its kind involving the club’s crest and tartan. We hope it will be popular with golfers, whisky lovers and anyone with an interest in such a unique product.”

Michael Hanratty, general manager, the Carnegie Whisky Cellars, added: “We are proud to be associated with Royal Dornoch Golf Club in creating this specially- labelled single malt Scotch whisky, which will be a notable attraction for our customers.”

Golf has been played in Dornoch for more than 400 years. The golf club was formed in 1877 and was granted a Royal charter in 1906.

In recent years it has benefitted from various partnerships, including a reciprocal deal with The Country Club of North Carolina and with fellow Scottish clubs Castle Stuart Golf Links and The Nairn Golf Club. The venue, which has featured in the top 20 of lists of the best golf courses in the world, has also received praise for donating green fee income to local good causes. In addition, its members recently announced they were working together to protect the endangered Scottish wildcat.