Solheim Cup host refurbishes its pro shop

The host of the Solheim Cup, Gleneagles, has revamped its pro shop, increasing retail space by nearly a third. There are also now multiple podiums – and average spend has significantly increased as a result.

Gleneagles has completed an extensive renovation project to elevate and enhance the golf retail experience within its clubhouse.

Golf visitors and members at the Perthshire venue, host of this month’s Solheim Cup, are now welcomed into a larger, modern and more flexible golf shop.

Dovetailing beautiful dark walnut joinery and aged brass fittings with the relaxed and warm ambience of the Auchterarder 70 bar and Dormy Restaurant, the new golf shop allows guests more freedom to browse exclusive golf and leisurewear from some of the world’s finest brands.

Alyson Lilley, head of golf retail at Gleneagles, said: “Our reinvented retail space hugely enhances the customer journey, offering everyone a more contemporary shopping experience without removing the heritage and friendliness that continues to make a visit to Gleneagles so special.”

She continued: “Our retail space has effectively increased by nearly 30 per cent. We have replaced the traditional ‘welcome desk’ with a series of podiums throughout the shop that now allows our team of six, highly-trained retail experts the freedom to offer advice to our valued customers in a friendly meet-and-greet style.

“Before these important changes, and in busy periods, there may have been a small queue of guests waiting to buy products or ask for advice at our main desk. Now, with multiple customer touchpoints throughout the shop, this does not happen.

“There is a better flow, an improved level of service for everyone, and we are already seeing a significant increases in average spend because of this work.”