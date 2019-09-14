The new-look Kilmarnock (Barassie) Golf Club

One of Scotland’s finest championship links courses has undergone a new look, featuring an impressive new short 12th hole and other subtle course changes that have helped increase membership.

In the early 2000s, Kilmarnock (Barassie), a prestigious Ayrshire club on the outskirts of Troon, completed a project to add an additional nine holes to the existing 18-hole course, primarily to offer members more challenge and variety.

However, two parts of the site required having to walk over 400 yards between holes and Barassie, wanting to speed up the sport, has now created an exciting new par three hole that removes the walks. After gorse was taken away and sand imported from other parts of the site, the new 12th, ‘Hillhouse,’ replaces the former sixth hole.

To create a better link between the fifth green and the former seventh fairway, the club has also built new teeing grounds near the fifth green to enable play towards the new sixth fairway from a completely different angle and achieve a right-to-left dogleg hugging the nearby railway line.

The new 12th – which at 145 yards features an undulating green, pot bunkers around the green and a view to Arran looking back down the hole – has already proved popular with members and visitors.

The total yardage for the par 72 course has reduced by just eight yards while the standard scratch for all levels remains the same.

Coupled with other initiatives such as rough reduction, the course changes have also helped Barassie to grow membership in these challenging times.

The club, which was founded in 1887 and the course finally laid as 18 holes in 1937, now has a total membership of over 1,100.

Claire Middleton, general manager, said: “We are thrilled with the new 12th hole.”

Barassie, which also boasts a nine-hole layout, counts former amateur champion Gordon Sherry and fellow ex-Walker Cup winning players Jim Milligan and Jack McDonald among its current members.

The club also offers improved facilities in the clubhouse and professional’s shop, run by Gregor Howie.