The revamp of The Grove’s bar and restaurant

The Hertfordshire golf resort now utilises the flora and fauna found at the venue for its cocktails, and its restaurant, which provides vegan offerings near live cooking stations.

The Grove, the five-star hotel and golf experience in Hertfordshire, has officially re-opened its doors of the newly refurbished, The Glasshouse, following significant investment to dramatically update the space.

The restaurant has received an exhaustive renovation. Strikingly redesigned, it sits at the heart of The Grove, and offers an “outstanding, luxurious yet fun experience, inspired by food-hall style dining,” said a spokesman. For a set price, diners are invited to sample a variety of dishes celebrating international flavours, fresh produce and the talents of a team of specialist chefs.

Executive head chef, Stephen Wheeler, launched The Glasshouse when the hotel opened just over 15 years ago. Now, having spent many years overseas gaining widespread international experience, he has returned to the helm of The Glasshouse to re-open an elevated, contemporary restaurant.

Having lived in Asia for several years, leading some of the best restaurants including Six Senses Laamu, Constance Moofushi and The Sun Siyam Irufushi, Wheeler has drawn upon his experience from the region’s focus on fresh, seasonal produce to introduce a range of new dishes and cooking techniques to provide diners at The Glasshouse with a huge range of options.

Live cooking stations invite guests to watch the chefs in action as they prepare food to order. “The Glasshouse caters to all palates and preferences, with fantastic freshness and quality. There is an extensive range of meat and fish options, whilst vegetarian and vegan guests are very well catered for, too, as well as plenty of options for children,” added the spokesman.

Wheeler commented: “It brings me great pleasure to oversee the relaunch of The Glasshouse, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase this new, innovative dining experience to guests. We’ve introduced so many new cooking stations and methods, as it was crucial to us that we provide guests with a fantastic range of options at a superior quality. It’s an interactive and fun way of eating.”

Within The Glasshouse there is also the new The Glasshouse Bar, which sits in its original location, but with a new addition of a glass extension connecting it to the terraces and garden. Guests are invited to relax in the bar area ahead of dining in the restaurant or to simply enjoy drinks overlooking the garden terrace and admiring the uniquely designed interiors.

With an overarching ‘garden to glass’ concept for the cocktails, The Glasshouse Bar also offers a wide choice of carefully sourced spirits, beers and wines, with the intention of operating a zero-waste policy wherever possible. The drinks menu features a diverse range of cocktails using locally sourced ingredients, utilising the rich flora and fauna found in The Grove’s Walled Garden.