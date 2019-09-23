The top three golfers of all-time: Tiger Woods sits proudly alongside the greats

When considering the best sportsmen, or sportswomen for that matter, in a chosen field across the entire history of a sport or event, you should always consider relevant factors that could make such comparisons problematic.

Over the decades the quality of almost all sports, and the athletes that participate in them, has improved. Science and the advancement of the human body have played a part and as the financial rewards of pursuing greatness have increased, so have the abilities and attributes of those chasing the big money.

Here are the top three golfers of all time, and I can guarantee that the omission, or addition, of these may well lead to debates among you, we all have different opinions when it comes to ranking our sporting heroes.

With this in mind the three players I have selected have not been ranked, they are simply the three players that I feel come out on top.

Tiger Woods

The achievements of Wood are perhaps underscored by the era in which he found himself competing in. Arguably competing at the top for the length of time Tiger Woods has done so, in this current age, is a tougher accomplishment given just how far the game has come in terms of the level of quality players in the field, from all over the world.

When Woods won his 15th Major, at The Masters earlier this year, it was his first 11 years and came after a number of private and professional heartaches and self-inflicted injuries of a personal nature. Issues that would normally end a lesser character’s career.

The Stanford graduate came onto the golfing scene like a hurricane, brushing all aside whilst doing so. The first African-American golfer of note, Woods had many hurdles to overcome in order to become a professional in the first place.

A true sporting icon, Woods is still only 43 and in golfing terms has many years in front of him, if he can keep clear of troublesome injuries that have hampered him in a big way, then you can expect further big success from the Californian.

Bobby Jones

This Georgian favorite was a trendsetter from the start, and his achievements in the field are nothing short of phenomenal.

Jones suffered significant health issues as a child and took up golf to help strengthen his body through these hard times. He was the first golfer to complete a Grand Slam, winning all four majors in one year, this being prior to The Masters being created.

All in all, Jones won 13 majors over the course of seven amazing years before he retired in 1930, at the tender age of 28. He then went on to become a lawyer and was universally loved character in the game.

To top it all off, after Jones retired from the sport, he helped design the Augusta National Golf Club that of course plays host to perhaps the most sought after Major of all, The Masters.

Jack Nicklaus

A master of the modern age, this American hero enjoyed a far lengthier career in the game where amazingly his many major wins were spread over a period of 23 years. A prolonged period at the top where he was considered a real gentleman of the game.

Known as the ‘Golden Bear’ the Ohio born youngster took up the sport of golf at age 10, he won the Ohio State Championship at 16 and never looked back.

Nicklas turned pro in 1962 and was a feared opponent during Golf’s golden years and was a top competitor for more than three decades, winning 73 PGA titles and a record 18 Major wins.