This driving range has built a replica of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

The UK’s busiest driving range, Trafford Golf Centre, has invested £20,000 to build and complete an exact replica of arguably the most iconic par three hole in the world, the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

The addition to the 57-bay driving range and golf academy is a ‘real game changer’ according to the facility, following a £30,000 investment earlier this year to bring a dedicated short-game practice area, featuring synthetic turf, to the popular TRAFFORDCITY golfing attraction.

The 137-yard 17th, known as the ‘Island Green’, is one of golf’s most recognisable and difficult holes. Customers can now enjoy true-to-scale green dimensions and practice the same distance as if playing on the course in Florida.

Director of golf at Trafford Golf Centre, Pete Styles said: “We value the quality of practice at Trafford Golf Centre and we always strive to offer the best service, balls, mats and targets. Golf fans will have watched The Players Championship and seen the world’s best players dunk it in the water.

“With the addition of this Island Green replica, customers can try it out for themselves without the flight to America’s south coast.”

Trafford Golf Centre is the biggest golf academy in the north west with nine PGA professionals and features a wealth of services and facilities including 16 Toptracer bays, six target greens spread over 300 yards, Power Tee Automatic Ball machines on 26 bays, a licensed café and bar serving Starbucks coffee and a range of food both inside and outside on the range plus the largest American Golf retail store in the north. The venue is also home to an 18-hole adventure golf course, Dino Falls Adventure Golf.

The venue’s claim to being the UK’s busiest driving range is based on data that 14 million golf balls were hit at the facility in 2018.