Crail Golfing Society to have electric car charging points installed

Scottish golf clubs are to be given the opportunity to become electric vehicle charging locations following a deal that’s been agreed between Scottish Golf and a supplier.

Forev plans to create a network of over 1,000 charge points throughout Scotland, ensuring drivers will always be in reach of power no matter where they are in the country.

‘Golf clubs across Scotland represent a fantastic opportunity for growing the number of public charging points and the installation of these points will not only help to support the Scottish government’s 2032 target [to end the sale of fossil-fuelled cars in Scotland], but will also directly benefit the golf clubs themselves who will receive a fixed annual payment per parking bay being donated back into each club’s junior section,’ said Cameron McLay, Scottish Golf’s communications manager.

‘As part of the partnership with Scottish Golf, Forev, in most cases, absorb the costs associated with installing the charge points at the selected clubs across Scotland. The clubs who install the electric vehicle charge points will benefit from increased footfall and revenue due to incidental spend on merchandise by both members and visitors whilst their vehicles charge.’

The first club to benefit from this new partnership will be Crail Golfing Society, which will have electric car charging points installed by Forev as part of its ongoing efforts of the club to reduce the club’s carbon footprint and enhance the level of services available to members, guests and visiting golfers.

Crail Golfing Society captain, Jim McArthur, said: “The partnership with Forev has provided us with a valuable resource for the members, who have become increasingly aware of the need to move towards a more sustainable future. The charging units are part of the club’s long-term commitment to lowering its carbon emissions and addresses the demand from the membership for such a facility. Forev has made this possible, with almost no effort on the part of the club.”

Andrew McKinlay, CEO of Scottish Golf, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Forev to help improve the accessibility of electric charging points across Scotland.

“This new partnership also represents a fantastic opportunity for our golf clubs, with Forev covering installation costs of all charging points, and the potential for additional revenue through increased visitor footfall.”

The infrastructure will comprise dual outlet AC 22kW chargers and the DC 50kW triple outlet Raption chargers. It will also include the latest SWARCO eVolt’s DC/AC controller and receiver solution, a multiple charging solution consisting several charge points controlled by a single unit.