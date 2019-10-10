Five top golf break destinations

Whether you are planning a sun-filled group golf holiday with your fellow golf club members, or just fancy a weekend away to try out a new course, here are some top destination ideas for your next golf break.

Algarve, Portugal

Portugal’s Algarve is consistently voted the world’s top golfing destination as it offers the perfect mix of everything you need for a great golf holiday. Good weather, amazing courses and resorts that have high quality accommodation, food, and entertainment. When it comes to luxury golf resorts, you are truly spoilt for choice in the Algarve. Conrad Algarve in Quinta do Lago, Pine Cliffs Resort, and Monte Rei Golf and Country Clubin Vila Nova de Cacela are highly recommended by the Telegraph’s Destination Expert.

Ayrshire, Scotland

Scotland is an obvious choice for a great golfing holiday; you might not get good weather (in fact the chances are pretty slim) but Scotland is home to some of the best courses in the world. We’ve picked Ayrshire because it has so many great courses in the area, such as Prestwick Golf Club, Troon Portland, Western Gailes, Dundonald and Largs. The western coast of Scotland is lined with some great quality golf courses for you to enjoy, all within a few hours drive of each other.

The Open Championship has taken place at Prestwick, Turnberry and Royal Troon, showing the pedigree of the courses in the area. Sam Torrance was born in Ayrshire and with courses of this quality, you wouldn’t bet against more top players emerging from this part of Scotland. So, you might want to keep an eye on the golf betting news for any news on Scottish players, pros, and tournaments in the golfing homeland. If you keep up-to-date, perhaps you could time your trip to the Highlands with the next PGA stint, and stop-off at some of our course suggestions.

Belek, Turkey

Turkey has become a firm favourite with golfers looking for a combination of hot weather, value for money, and great golf courses. In Belek, there are numerous 5-star resorts that offer all-inclusive breaks to set you up for a fantastic holiday, without ever needing to leave the resort. Sirene Belek Hotel and the Montgomerie Maxx Royal Golf Club are very popular with holiday-goers for five-day golf breaks or longer.

Tenerife, Canary Islands

Tenerife has a great selection of golf courses and one of the other key attractions is that the weather tends to stay warm most of the year-round, so you can even enjoy a warm golfing break in the winter – not everyone can say they spent Boxing Day teeing off adjacent to a white sandy beach. There are golf courses dotted all around the island but they are all easily accessible by car within the same day, wherever you are based. Top courses include Buenavista Golf and Golf Costa Adeje.

Costa Del Sol, Spain

The Costa Del Sol is another destination that is extremely popular with the golfing community, with a number of high-quality courses to choose from including Alferini Golf Club, Finca Cortesin, and La Cala Golf. Malaga Airport is also just a short drive from all of these excellent courses.

There is nothing quite like a good golf break and these destinations all offer different golfing holiday experiences for you to choose from, whether it is sunshine you are looking for or somewhere with a great 19th hole!