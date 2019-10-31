‘Last men-only UK golf club to admit women’

One of the oldest golf clubs in the world has announced it is to end its male-only membership policy and will allow female members for the first time in 232 years.

Glasgow Golf Club, which was formed in 1787 and is the ninth oldest golf club in the world, is thought to be the last golf venue in the UK to have a men-only policy. Most of the UK’s men-only golf clubs were located in Scotland but all the major venues have changed their policy in the last few years.

According to The Scotsman, ‘only men could join and play the parkland Killermont course in the exclusive suburb and its sister course in Irvine, Gailes Links. For decades members resisted the call to drag the club into modern life and it was only recently that youngsters under 18 were able to join.’

However, at an emergency general meeting of the club, members voted unanimously in favour of adopting an open membership.

Glasgow Golf Club’s Killermont House clubhouse was struck by a devastating fire a year ago that gutted the listing building that dates back to the 19th century.

A temporary clubhouse has only just been opened while a £6 million renovation takes place.

‘Joining Glasgow Golf Club involves a strict process. A prospective, member needs to be proposed, seconded and six members need to sign an application book – and then the applicant is interviewed,’ adds the paper. ‘Fees are around £2000 per annum – with a hefty joining fee on top.’

A number of Scottish clubs, including the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Royal Troon, Royal Aberdeen, Panmure Golf Club, Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers have opened their doors to women members in the past few years. The last of those opened its doors to female members just a few months ago.