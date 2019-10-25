New golf courses: Dumbarnie Links to open for play in May 2020

Dumbarnie Links, Scotland’s newest links golf course, crafted by former Ryder Cup player Clive Clark, is expected to open for play on May 16, 2020.

The course is located in Fife along the north shore of the Firth of Forth.

Dumbarnie Links is built upon land that is part of the historic Balcarres Estate. Its 345 acres of genuine sandy links.

“There was an air of uncertainty when my family was first approached about building a golf course on our land,” said Lord Anthony Balniel.

“Fast forward several years and we simply could not be more pleased. I have been struck not only by the beauty of what has been created with the dune landscape significantly enhanced but also by the focus on the wildlife, plants and birds. It has been a joy to see the project unfold.

“Dumbarnie Links has already received rave reviews from not just the local community, but internationally, as well. When we began this ambitious undertaking, our goal upon completion has always been to provide an unparalleled, memorable golf experience – not just the playing surface, but the service level, as well. I think we’re well on our way to achieving that.”