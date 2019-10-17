Northumberland golf club set for multi-million pound improvement

Tania Longmire
October 17, 2019

A Northumberland golf club is set to undertake a major redevelopment project that will see the creation of 50 jobs.

Bedlingtonshire Golf Club has submitted a proposal for the redevelopment of its facilities, which includes the construction of a new 24-bay all weather driving range, a new community function suite and a ‘Centre for Excellence’ comprising a cafe, events suite and training room.

It is anticipated that over 50 construction jobs could be created on the back of the scheme, as well as eight full-time equivalent jobs at the club itself, reports Bdaily.

The scheme will be funded by the redevelopment of the club’s existing outdoor driving range, in a move that could create up to 47 new residential properties.

Kevin Beaney, chairman of Bedlingtonshire Golf Club, commented: “This exciting proposal relocates the driving range and will significantly improve the facilities available for both members of the club and the wider community, through the provision of a community function suite.

“The range will create a state-of-the-art facility and will further develop our thriving junior development programme.

“The club has been developing these proposals for almost two years and will ensure our long-term sustainability of the club, which is an important recreational facility for Bedlington.”

Joe Ridgeon, director at North East based Hedley Planning Services, added: “The housing development will enable the club, which is in a great location, to transform itself into one of the most exciting golf and driving range centres in the region.

“The new homes will also provide a welcome addition at a time of a national housing shortage.

“As planners we want to see the construction of high-quality community projects, which will secure a long-lasting legacy for local residents. This development will undoubtedly contribute positively to both the golf club’s future ambitions and this important Northumberland town.”

 

