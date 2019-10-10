Oxfordshire golf club closes down

Carswell Golf Club in Oxfordshire has closed down, its captain has confirmed.

In a post on Facebook, Kevin Howe confirmed the club had shut down for good.

The club’s website is no longer working.

Howe wrote that the golf club ‘was no more’ with staff let go and the only viable option if it was sold and run by others.

His post said: ‘I had a meeting with [director] Geri yesterday and he told me that the golf club was no more. He had let the greenstaff go and that pay and play was not a viable option. The only way the golf club will carry on in the future is if it’s sold and run by others. The clubhouse has been stripped out and left in a mess, according to Geri, which he said was very upsetting. He is working with the liquidators to sort things out but on what timescale I have no idea.

‘Many other clubs are making contact and have offered free golf or good rates to play their courses. As captain and a long time member with many friends at Carswell, I am gutted that our friendly clubhouse and loyal members will no longer play there but we move on. A lot of us intend to form a society -Carswell Nomads – and play at different courses through the winter months with the intention of joining a new club in the spring, where hopefully a big group of Carswell members can stay together to play and socialise as we did at the ‘Well’.

‘Good luck and best wishes to all and keep an eye out for the upcoming golf days.’

One of the replies stated: ‘Sorry to hear this Kev and Carswell members. I started my golfing career at Carswell for at least four or five years and enjoyed many games and also victories. It’s sad to drive past Carswell and see the gates shut. Hope you all keep enjoying the game.’