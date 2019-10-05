Pennard and Cambridge Meridian sign up to direct debit system

Pennard Golf Club in Swansea and Cambridge Meridian in England have both signed up to GolfClubSubs.com’s innovative online direct debit system that’s tailor-made for pay-monthly golf memberships.

Daniel Halliday, the CEO of GolfClubSubs, is himself an avid golfer and said he “felt compelled to design a system that collected my annual subs automatically without all of the hassle.”

GolfClubSubs was launched in 2017 and quickly signed the prestigious St Margaret’s Golf Club near Dublin as well as Courtown and Killcock in the Republic of Ireland.

Following the launch into England and Wales in early 2019, GolfClubSubs quickly grew, signing Pennard Golf Club in Swansea and Cambridge Meridian in England within a week.

Rhys Morgan, general manager at Pennard, said: “Pennard switched to GolfClubSubs.com in March 2019 to manage our members’ direct debit payments. The set-up process was simple and well managed. We are extremely pleased with how effective the system is.”

“Cambridge Meridian Golf Club launched a monthly direct debit membership payment scheme this year with GolfClubSubs and the combined feedback from the membership and club administration has been very positive. The system is user friendly for the member and provides the reporting for club accounting.

We highly recommend any golf club to explore the GolfClubSubs package,” added Scott Morley, general manager of Cambridge Meridian Golf Club.

The GolfClubSubs system runs the club’s monthly direct debits automatically. It reminds any late payers with a polite email and SMS text message, then collects when they have money in their account or flags a warning if there is repeated non-payment.

Reports can be run to see the amount collected, outstanding and overdue. It is cloud-based so the club administrator can log in from anywhere. Perhaps most significantly, the club does not need approval from their bank to use GolfClubSubs as all payments are facilitated by the system, making direct debit an option for many clubs that have been turned down by their bank in the past.

GolfClubSubs is running a free online demo programme for The Golf Business readers for the month of October. Any club interested please quote voucher code: THEGOLFBIZ and email: daniel@golfclubsubs.com