The first Sir Nick Faldo Signature golf course is in Vietnam

A new category of golf courses called the ‘Sir Nick Faldo Signature’ has been created for golf courses designed by him. And the first venue to appear in it is this stunning resort in Vietnam.

Laguna Golf Lăng Cô in Vietnam has become the first fully operational course in the world to become a ‘Sir Nick Faldo Signature’.

The six-time major winner, and now golf course architect, sees Laguna Golf Lăng Cô as his flagship layout in Asia. Opened in 2013, the course makes full use of the property’s amazing location sandwiched between the ocean and the mountains, with play incorporating rice paddies, jungle and coastal holes.

The new Sir Nick Faldo Signature category will only be applied to Faldo courses – both existing and forthcoming – that match and then maintain their designer’s exacting standards across a range of markers including sustainability, conservation and quality of design.

The track has earned acclaim over the years, cementing itself as home of the annual Faldo Series Asia Grand Final – one of the world’s most respected showcases for young players.

“Being elevated in status like this really speaks volumes of our ongoing commitment to realising Sir Nick’s vision,” said Adam Calver, director of golf at Laguna Golf Lăng Cô.

A mantra of continual improvement has been ingrained at Laguna Golf Lăng Cô under the stewardship of Calver. And it is this philosophy that has helped it secure its position as one of Faldo’s most lauded masterpieces.

Calver and his team have made several improvements to the layout in recent times. New tees have been added, providing alternative challenges for golfers. Trees have been cleared on the coastal holes, opening up views of the beach and the East Sea. Also eye-catching has been the introduction and reintroduction of rice paddies on the course, with four hectares of rice fields right in the middle of the course tended to by a family of water buffalo who act as ‘bio mowers’.

“From the first time I came here when it was still jungle almost 10 years ago, I’ve always considered it a unique place,” said Faldo. “We knew the course was going to be different and special because you play through different environments. You go through the rice fields to the jungle. Then we’ve got beach and river and rocks. It really is a special course, with a memorability factor that is sure to keep golfers interested.”