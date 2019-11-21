Another three golf courses suffer extreme vandalism

At least three more golf courses have reported cases of extreme vandalism in the last few days – as these shocking images can testify.

The news comes just days after Willingdon Golf Club in Sussex suffered damage to its course and Prestwich Golf Club in Manchester experienced a similar attack.

Now, seven out of the 18 greens at Oldham Golf Club have been hacked at with golf clubs.

Photographs posted by the club on Facebook show one green with dozens of divots in the surface. The club has described this as ‘sustained and mindless vandalism’.

Greenkeeper Nick Lawrence said: “I arrived on Saturday morning to find the damage and have looked through the CCTV. The course suffered damage to seven of its 18 greens.

“Grass re-growth in the winter months will be the biggest issue in restoring the golf course to its previous condition

“The seeds won’t grow at low temperatures.

“It needs to be around 10 to 12 degrees for them to grow. It won’t be the same again until at least March or April next year.”

“We need your help to find the offenders and bring them to justice,” said a statement on the club’s Facebook page.

An appeal has also been launched following damage to Holywell Golf Club in Wales by a ‘4×4 type vehicle’ driving over it.

The incident occurred some time between late on November 13 or the early hours of November 14.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 quoting reference number X167336.

And Baildon Golf Club in Yorkshire also saw vandals recklessly tear the course apart.

The club’s captain John Megson told the Telegraph & Argus: “On this occasion, although we have seen significant damage to parts of the moor and course, we have been fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this irresponsible behaviour.

“As custodian of the golf course I am particularly concerned about the risks associated with use of banks as ramps as they are blind spot for potentially serious or even fatal injury’s to those out on the moor.”

A spokesperson for Bradford Council, which owns the course, said: “There has been an issue with damage to areas on Baildon Moor including at the golf course. We share the golf club’s concern and have tried to address the matter in a number of ways, working with other agencies to prevent vehicles gaining access, but it is not possible do this on all parts of the moor as it is open, common land.

“We are happy to work further with the golf club on areas identified for improvement.

“If anyone witnesses someone committing criminal damage they should report it to the police.”