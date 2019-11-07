Appointments: Gary Beves named as general manager of Golf at Goodwood

Golf At Goodwood has announced the appointment of Gary Beves, the club’s assistant manager, as its new general manager.

Beves, who is well known at the iconic West Sussex course, commenced his career at Goodwood in 2007 when he completed his PGA training. A keen golfer, he continued to hone his skills on and off the green, gaining valuable experience in other businesses before returning to Goodwood as membership manager in 2016.

His recent role as assistant manager to the outgoing Stuart Gillett involved working on the operations and the day-to-day running of the courses, while supporting The Golf At Goodwood Academy. Beves is known for his commitment to members, having enhanced the membership experience across the two-championship courses – The Downs and Park Course.

Instrumental as a team in winning an England Golf award for the ‘most welcoming golf club in 2018’, Beves commented on his appointment: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to take on the role of general manager, Goodwood is a very special place to me, having been part of the business for a long time.

“I am looking forward to establishing more memorable experiences for members, while continuing to drive the quality of our golf courses. The club is a wonderful part of this historic estate and I can’t wait to build on what has already been achieved.”

Adam Waterworth, managing director of Sport at Goodwood, commented; “We are all delighted Gary has accepted this appointment, we are ambitious for the future and I am convinced Gary can further develop all aspects of Golf At Goodwood.”

Golf At Goodwood brought in a flexible ‘credit membership’ scheme in 2006, which led to a huge growth in membership at the club and became a model that was adopted by a number of other golf clubs. The club closed the policy in 2016, stating that it had been too popular.