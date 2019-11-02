Eagle revises and updates its golf club diary template

It is that time of year for many clubs when the fixture and events diary will go into production.

New for 2020, Eagle has completely revised and updated the diary template that will now make it easier than ever for you, the golf club, to complete your all-important fixtures and events.

Once you are done, simply send it back to Eagle, which will do the rest. This will help to get your diaries signed off quicker and into production faster. Its staff are there to help and support in any way they can, but this new template system certainly will help ease the strain in producing the annual diary.

With the new Word document templates, you are in control.

The benefits include:

Easy to use

Detailed instructions and full support

Edit text

Colour coding events.

The templates can then be used to generate your diary. There are a variety of options available from wiro bound to staple bound or fixture books branded to your club.

Additional pages containing variable information can be added, for example: