Golf group sees ‘substantial growth’ in rounds played this year

Burhill Golf and Leisure (BGL), operator of ten UK golf clubs, has reported a substantial growth in rounds played for the months of July, August and September.

Compared with 2018’s figures, the clubs saw a cumulative 7.2 per cent growth in all rounds played at the golf venues.

This comes off the back of a sustained period of growth for the group which, in August, announced an increase of 25 per cent across all membership categories at its venues since 2015.

The group saw a 4.2 per cent growth in rounds played in 2018 compared with 2017, but so far this year has achieved a 10.4 per cent increase, to 468,043 total rounds, through three quarters of the year compared with the first three quarters of 2018.

A spokesman said the group’s desire to repeatedly re-invest in its golf venues, from building new facilities to funding water sustainability measures, has paid off, providing a first-rate on-course experience to members and visitors alike.

BGL’s commitment to developing the game on a local level and bringing new golfers to the sport, especially with regards to women and juniors, is also key he added, and is reflected in the 14 per cent growth in rounds played on the group’s short courses year-on-year.

“I am thrilled with the results which show the hard work and effort that goes into running a successful business from the management level through to everyone at our individual clubs,” commented BGL CEO, Colin Mayes.

“We have made it a point of emphasis to continually look to enhance our on-course experience and the figures demonstrate the strong position the group has taken in what have been challenging times for all golf course operators.”

Sports Marketing Surveys Inc published its ‘Rounds Played’ figures for the third quarter of 2019, highlighting a fall in total rounds played nationally as compared with the same period in 2018.