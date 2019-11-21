Golfer sues club for revoking international membership amid reports that he was playing ’30 times a year’

A golfer is taking legal action against an exclusive club after it revoked his cheaper international membership because he was playing more than 30 rounds a year.

According to The Times, fellow members of Sunningdale Golf Club, who had paid the full domestic price, complained when John Cawood, 72, kept playing.

However, the retired Australian lawyer is now seeking damages after being ejected from the club where full membership costs £3,750 per year excluding a large joining fee believed to be about £60,000.

The paper states that Mr Cawood is seeking compensation from the club and an injunction to reinstate his membership.

A London court has heard that in 2011 concerns were raised about the amount of time he was spending at the course and it was suggested to him that he should become a full member.

The matter was raised for a second time in 2014 and his membership was revoked in 2015.

Club officials suggested between 2014 and 2015 Mr Cawood had been in the country for 11 months – in excess of a six-month tourist visa. In response, he said his partner’s parents were ill at time. He said his partner is a British citizen and he was allowed to remain in the country on a spousal visa.

Thomas Croxford QC, representing the club, said it was estimated that Mr Cawood was one of the top 30 users of the club.