Historic Yorkshire golf club in potential rescue package negotiations

A 127-year-old golf club in Yorkshire has said it is working with its local authority to ensure it can continue operating.

Whitby Golf Club has struggled financially for several years due to a falling membership, while a potential private buy-out recently fell through.

Its local council, which has supported the club financially, has said it is in discussions with Whitby GC about a potential rescue package, which could involve converting the 18-hole clifftop course to nine holes.

‘Since the summer our board has been working with the council on a new deal that would allow significant investment in the clubhouse and facilities whilst ensuring that the club would be financially secure in the long term,’ reads a statement from the club.

‘We held an extraordinary general meeting in September to present the outline proposal from the council. The members overwhelming voted to accept it and instructed the board of directors to work with the council to develop a final scheme for approval.

‘We will continue to work with the council to develop the long-term plan for the future of the club. This will preserve this historic green space and sports facility not only for its members but for all the residents of Whitby.’

A spokesperson for Scarborough Borough Council added: “We have worked with Whitby Golf Club for many years in a bid to support the club and golf in Whitby in order to try and make it sustainable. Despite the council’s best efforts, unfortunately the club is still struggling to be financially viable. The number of members has dwindled, income has reduced and coupled with the decline in the popularity of golf among some demographics, the club is finding it hard to survive without subsidy.

“We are continuing to see how we can help the club and golf in Whitby to continue while at the same time ensuring best value for money for the council tax payer’’.

“We are in discussions with the club about a potential rescue package, which would require the club to produce a business plan setting out how it could be sustainable for the future. One consideration could be to operate as a nine-hole course instead of an 18-hole course although no decisions have yet been made by the club or the council about that option. In the event that the club feels they could make a nine-hole course work financially, we would then look at options for how any remaining land could be best used at that time.”