How to make more from corporate golf

Corporate golf offerings are a way for a golf club to earn significant revenues. Here, we look at how two maximise this – from recruiting big name professionals to be on hand for lessons, and the tuition and food and beverage offerings that the clubs can provide.

The winner of the 1989 European Open, Andrew Murray, today runs a company that delivers corporate golf events for clients, and every autumn he runs a corporate tournament at for 50 attendees.

This is a two-day event and, for Andrew, the location is essential.

“We held our first event at Turnberry 14 years ago,” he said. “It started off as a networking opportunity on a trial basis but proved to be very successful and we saw real traction off the back of it.

“Trump Turnberry is now the ideal location for our company events, thanks to its ability to cater to a wide variety of events both in scale and nature. Our events centre around golf and the resort offers access to two 18-hole courses and an academy to perfect techniques. Added to this, there is a wealth of dining options or a bespoke events space for banquet style dining and prize ceremonies.”

The tournament is played on the King Robert the Bruce course as well as the Open Championship Ailsa course. A masterclass with Andrew is included, where guests are taught the intricacies of the links game played on fast-running turf.

When not on the course, guests are treated to drinks and snacks, as well as breakfast in the hotel’s signature restaurant, the 1906, and a presentation dinner.

Similarly, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has unveiled its specially tailored corporate golf package. Available at seven hotels across the UK, golfers are treated to a bespoke corporate service handled by a specialist team of golf event coordinators, who provide live scoring, bespoke corporate gifts, filming packages and photography to provide players.

Winner of the 2004 Dunhill Links Championship, Stephen Gallacher, was on hand to help with the launch by, just like Andrew Murray, providing tuition.

Keith Pickard, group director of golf and leisure at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “Improving our corporate offering through investment in course renovation and technology has been in development for a number of months. We want everyone, individuals and businesses alike, to experience our fantastic range of courses and play a truly memorable round – and improve both their game and their network simultaneously.”