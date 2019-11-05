PGA TOUR and Scottish Golf both launch partnerships with holiday firms

The PGA TOUR has formed a partnership with Golfbreaks on the same day that Scottish Golf has entered into an agreement with Golf Holidays Direct.

The PGA TOUR has taken a minority shareholding in UK-based Golfbreaks Limited, and marks the PGA TOUR’s entry into the global golf travel industry.

Following 21 consecutive years of revenue growth, Golfbreaks now looks to accelerate the expansion of its North American business and will do so under the ‘Golfbreaks by PGA TOUR’ brand.

“We opened our US office in 2016 to provide the 30 million+ golfers with a one-stop travel service offering high quality, good value golf vacations,” said Andrew Stanley, Golfbreaks chief executive officer.

“Having achieved three years of double-digit growth, the time was right for us to find a strategic partner who was fully committed to help us scale this business. Combining the PGA TOUR’s credibility, reach and assets, with Golfbreaks’ market knowledge, existing business and intellectual property, creates a scalable platform to grow the business not just in North America, but across all geographies.”

Specifically, the PGA TOUR will contribute its brand and select marketing assets to raise the profile and visibility of Golfbreaks to the PGA TOUR’s global fan base. In addition, Golfbreaks will build tournament experience packages at high-profile events like THE PLAYERS and the FedExCup Playoffs, as well as unique ‘stay and play’ vacations at prominent TPC properties such as TPC Sawgrass and TPC Las Vegas.

“Booking a golf vacation in the States can be an arduous process,” said Lance Stover, PGA TOUR senior vice president, New Ventures. “In partnership with Golfbreaks, we can help showcase a better solution. We have been highly impressed with the way in which the Golfbreaks’ team has successfully built its business and firmly believe that by adding our marketing reach and unique assets, we can help redefine what golf travel means to our fans.”

As a minority shareholder in the company, the PGA TOUR will serve on the board of the parent company, Golfbreaks Limited.

Meanwhile, Andrew McKinlay, CEO of Scottish Golf, said of their deal: “We are delighted to be partnering with Golf Holidays Direct to help golfers in Scotland get the best deals on their golfing getaways.

“Golf Holidays Direct are renowned for providing their clients with an outstanding level of service and finding them the best deals possible across the world. This partnership represents a great opportunity for our golfers to benefit from this.”

Lewis Remington, managing director of Golf Holidays Direct, said, “We are delighted to form a partnership with Scottish Golf which will enable us to promote our golf packages to golf club members all across Scotland.

“We are looking forward to ensuring we will arrange a golf holiday to remember whilst also offering an unrivalled level of customer service; we are proud to have the highest Trust Pilot review score in the golf travel industry.”

A Scottish Golf spokesman said: “Scotland’s new travel partner has connections with over 2,000 golf hotels and golf courses worldwide, offering golfers a huge selection of countries, courses and hotels to choose from.

“Golf Holidays Direct is known for delivering outstanding customer service to their clients. With a team of golf travel experts available to support you, they can help to arrange every aspect of your golfing break, including flights, transfers, hotel accommodation and golf course tee times at the very best rates available.

“Being members of the Civil Aviation Authority, Golf Holidays Direct can offer discounted flight packages with all major airlines, whilst also offering consumers 100 per cent financial protection with their ATOL License.

“As well as helping golfers from across Scotland organise golfing trips across the world, Golf Holidays Direct are also able to help find packages closer to home around Scotland and the rest of the UK.”