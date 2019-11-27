The living legends of golf – players who are over 70 years old

Over the past century, golf has become one of the most widespread sports in the world. Golfers have become famous all over the globe. Playing this game has also brought them wealth because the prize pools are quite large.

Today’s golfers owe a lot to the players who were at the forefront because they were the ones who paved the way for today’s young stars. Here is the list of the greatest and most influential players.

Besides, why are so many of us willing to become golf players? Let’s face it: we want fame and fortune to make our life brighter.

So, here’s our list of the golf legends who are, fortunately, here with us today:

Gary Player

“The harder I practice, the luckier I get.”

Date of birth: November 1, 1935 (age 84)

Gary Player is a South African golfer, one of the greatest golfers in history. The only athlete to win the British Open Golf Cup for three decades in a row. A South African golfer nicknamed The Black Knight earned this nickname because he tends to wear black clothes only. He is perhaps the most successful and famous non-American golf player in history. He was a contemporary and rival to Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. He ended his career with nine major victories, including three Masters and three Open Championships winnings. He is also the only non-American to complete his Career Grand Slam and gain 165 victories on six continents over the past 60 years. Celebrity Golf has also developed over 300 courses and written several books.

Jack Nicklaus

“Achievement is largely the product of steadily raising one’s level of aspiration and expectation.”

Date of birth: January 21, 1940 (age 79)

Nicknamed the “Golden Bear”, he is often considered the greatest golfer of all time – and there are reasons for that. Nicklaus has received 73 victories throughout his career, including 18 victories at major golf championships. Having won the Masters 6 times during the period from 1960 to 1970. Nicklaus is the first player to win up to two million dollars in prize money, and, at the age of 46, he became the oldest player to win the Masters. He now has 5 US Open titles, which he won from 1963 to 1980. At the end of his career, he wrote several books, created a company for the manufacture of golf equipment. He was among the first ones to become a part of the Golf World Hall of Fame in 1974.

Tom Watson

“Golf is a game of ego, but it is also a game of integrity: the most important thing is you do what is right when no one is looking.”

Date of birth: September 4, 1949 (age 70)

A Kansas native was one of the most dominant players in the world from 1970-1980, winning eight majors, including five Open Championships. The golf frontrunner of the 1970s and early 1980s, Watson is rightfully considered the successor to the greatest golfer Jack Nicklaus. During his career, Tom has won at the highest competitions in this sport several times. Watson won the Open British Championship in 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1987. He twice at the Masters competitions twice: in 1977, 1981, he got a victory at the US Championship in 1982. In addition, Watson won the Senior Tour Championship in 2000.

To sum up

Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson are the people we are proud to live on the same planet with.