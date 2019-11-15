The redesign of Prince’s Golf Club

The Kent golf club has three loops of nine holes, which are all being redesigned. The first has now been completed and the result is stunning.

This is how Prince’s Golf Club in Kent’s Himalayas nine now looks, having undertaken a significant redesign last year, ‘transforming the loop into one of the finest stretches of links golf in the country’, states the club.

Several months on and the Himalayas nine has matured brilliantly, as captured in this powerful image by golf course photographer, Jason Livy.

The course, which hosted the 1932 Open Championship, features two new holes, a short, signature par three, fifth hole which plays out towards the sea, as well as a long, par five, second hole which combines the second and third holes of the old layout and can be stretched to 615 yards.

The par of the nine has been increased to 36, while extensive changes to the bunkering, water hazards, green surrounds, out-of-play areas, tees and clearance of trees have all been undertaken.

The club has also announced further works are underway to the Shore and Dunes nines to align all 27 holes in quality, playability and aesthetic, due to be completed in spring 2020.

‘The landscape portfolio highlights the rugged turf of the south-east Kent coastline and the character of the Himalayas nine with its open sand-scrape areas and natural wetlands, which Prince’s has preserved as natural habitats for rare coastal species of flora and fauna,’ added the historic Sandwich club.

It has also recently retained the internationally recognised GEO Certified® status for its sustainability measures and work supporting the community, despite a significant period of course renovation.

Rob McGuirk, general manager of Prince’s Golf Club, commented: “We’re extremely proud of the development of the Himalayas. We have always been committed to working sustainably with the environment and now especially throughout the recent period of course changes, so it makes us very proud to have achieved GEO accreditation once again.

“We’re committed to continuous improvement at Prince’s and this is certainly the most ambitious phase of development the club has seen for decades.

“We are thrilled with the new look Himalayas nine.”