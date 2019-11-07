Two of the world’s oldest golf clubs merge amid membership declines

The ninth oldest golf club in the world has merged with another historic club – founded in 1879 – to form a new golf club, in the hope that two struggling venues can cut clubhouse costs and thrive as one new entity.

The merger, involving Royal Montrose Golf Club and Montrose Mercantile Golf, has created a new facility called Royal Montrose Mercantile Golf Club.

Montrose Mercantile Golf’s clubhouse will be sold and the money will be invested into the new facility.

Royal Montrose dates back to 1810 (it was originally called Montrose Golf Club, which changed to Montrose Royal Albert Golf Club following royal patronage in 1845, and then to Royal Montrose Golf Club when it merged with another golf club in 1986). Montrose Mercantile Golf also had a long history – having been founded in 1879.

According to The Courier, golfers have welcomed the creation of a new ‘strengthened and reinvigorated club’, which should save money spent on duplicate facilities and services.

The club’s course is Montrose Golf Links, which has seen golf played on it since 1562.

Rob Lewis, former captain of Montrose Mercantile Golf, said membership had dropped significantly in the last decade, from around 1,000 in 2009 to about 600 in 2017, but the club had lost a further 200 members in just the last two years.

“There is some sadness in me, but there are so many things we can do now,” he added.

“By selling the Mercantile building we can build a cash reserve to upgrade the former Royal Montrose clubhouse.”

Gordon Shepherd, former captain of Royal Montrose Golf Club, said his old club had also had around 400 members, meaning they were hoping for around 800 golfers to join the new organisation.

He said: “This is a progressive step. Instead of struggling to keep two clubhouses functioning we can now concentrate on developing and providing a first class club for the benefit of golfers in Montrose and for visitors to the town.”

Members of both clubs voted in August to merge with around 75 per cent in favour.