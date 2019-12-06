6 mobile-based golf games to play on the go

Golf games for mobile devices come in several flavors – they can be miniature golf arcade games, with tonnes of crazy obstacles, or more simulator-type mobile golfing experiences.

We’ve put together a list of several great golf games you can play on mobile devices (Android or iOS), so happy putting!

Flick Golf Extreme

Flick Golf Extreme is an arcade golfer with unrealistic, yet fun and challenging gameplay. You flick your golf ball from rooftops, boats, and helicopters, then keep flicking the ball while its in mid-air to alter the flight direction.

Your score is based on how close you come to the hole (or score a hole in one), but you also get style points – you’ll get a higher score for taking trickier shots and flicking like crazy to control the ball’s direction.

It isn’t a traditional golfing game, but Flick Golf Extreme is definitely entertaining with its unique locations, and you’ll unlock courses throughout gameplay.

Gold Trophy 2

Gold Trophy 2 is a golf-themed online slot game, which can be played on your mobile device through the mobile-friendly Casumo casino website. Gold Trophy 2 offers a number of slot game features, such as free spins bonus rounds, with up to 3x multiplier. It has a standard 20 line, 5 reel setup, and autoplay is available.

Golf Clash

Golf Clash is a quick and easy game to get into, and you can jump straight into solo or multiplayer game modes. It’s a fairly straight-forward game, as you simply need to line up your shots, then tap as the reticule lines up for shot strength, which requires a little bit of timing.

Golf Clash was awarded Game of the Year 2018 from Mobile Game Awards, and Game of the Year from TIGA Awards. The game does have a slight “pay-to-win” wall at the upper levels, with IAPs like premium clubs that give a slight advantage. However, the matchmaking mode is quite fair and doesn’t match newbies against pros, and you can earn in-game premium currency through regular gameplay.

Golf Battle

Golf Battle is a multiplayer miniature golf game with up to 6 players, each taking turns to flick their golf balls. The mechanics are fairly simple, with a bit of skill required, and there is a good variety of courses with interesting obstacle designs.

Playing against six other people makes the game highly competitive, despite its simple mechanics.

Mini Golf 3D City Stars Arcade

Mini Golf 3D City Stars Arcade has over two hundred unique, zany courses with bunches of obstacles and trick-shots. You have a limited number of hits, which makes the game very challenging when you encounter labyrinth mazes, mobile obstacles, and curving jumps.

There’s also a multiplayer mode, with a betting system that allows you to wager against other players (for game points, not real money).

Pro Feel Golf

While miniature golf games are plentiful, Pro Feel Golf attempts to capture a realistic golf experience on your mobile device. It’s not as realistic as actually swinging a golf club, but Pro Feel Golf uses intuitive touchscreen controls for various types of shots, such as adding backspin to the ball. You’ll have to take into account things like wind speed and direction, adjusting your shots to properly compensate.

The only thing that makes Pro Feel Golf not entirely a ‘simulator’ is the inclusion of power ups, which can do things like increase your shot distance, immediately stop the ball from bouncing on landing, wind not affecting your shots, and other little benefits.