Appointments: James Ibbetson named as new manager of Farleigh Golf Club

Farleigh Golf Club in Surrey has appointed the director of golf at Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, as its new general manager.

Ibbetson replaces Adam Walsh, the cover of the March 2019 issue of The Golf Business, who is now the manager of Sunningdale Golf Club following two and a half years at the Surrey venue.

‘It’s been an impressive career path for the PGA professional, who, after graduating from the University of Birmingham with a degree in applied golf management studies, was trained by Marriot and was then promoted to golf operations manager at the Forest of Arden,’ said a spokesman for Farleigh.

‘His next role was golf director at Tudor Park, before making the switch to the United Arab Emirates.’

Ibbetson said: “I am honoured to be able to join the fantastic team at Farleigh and build on the great work they have done over the past few years.

“It’s great to have moved back to the UK and to get started. The opportunity to be part of such an exciting, modern and progressive golf club was one too good to be missed and I can’t wait to continue driving it forward and see what we can achieve.”

Farleigh, home to a 27-hole course designed by Ryder Cup legend John Jacobs, cemented its standing as a prime venue for professional tournaments after its selection as host of the PGA Fourball Championship for both 2019 and 2020 – making it the only national PGA final venue in the area.

Marc Hayton (pictured left with James), owner of Farleigh and its sister club Foxhills, said: “The volume and quality of the candidates to be our general manager shows how far the club’s reputation has spread. James is a fitting successor to Adam and I am confident he will take Farleigh to new heights.”

A number of people in the industry have been congratulating James on LinkedIn here.